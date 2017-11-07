Disney on Ice Dream Big playing in Salt Lake City next week

The following is a news release from Feld Entertainment.

SALT LAKE CITY — Believing is just the beginning when dreamers throughout Salt Lake City witness the empowering tales of Disney’s most courageous leading ladies told through artistic skating and acrobatics in Disney On Ice presents Dream Big.

Audiences are invited to join eight Disney Princesses – Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White – as they embark on incredible adventures, determined to make their dreams come true.

In addition, experience the sisterly love that has captivated millions as Disney’s Frozen is brought to life on the icy stage.

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big is playing the Vivint Smart Home Arena from November 16th – 19th.

Audiences will be transported to a world where imaginations soar and anything can happen. Through enchanted pixie-dust, Tinker Bell takes audiences on a journey of beloved Disney tales. Make a splash with the fearless dreamer Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves. Watch Rapunzel, Cinderella and Belle as they learn about the power to make their own magic. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf from Disney’s Frozen as they learn that true love is the greatest magic of all.

Be there to discover a whole new world with the daring Jasmine, and join Snow White, Aurora and Tiana as they remind you that strength and kindness go hand-in-hand. High-flying jumps, daring acrobatics, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience your family will never forget!

WHEN: Thursday, November 16 – Sunday, November 19

o Thursday, Nov. 16 7:00 p.m.

o Friday, Nov. 17 7:00 p.m.

o Saturday, Nov. 18 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

o Sunday, Nov. 19 1:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Vivint Smart Home Area – 301 S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

TICKETS: Tickets start at just $15 each!

Discount Opening Night tickets available for only $10 on select seating (not valid for premium VIP/Front Row seating)

Tickets available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the venue Box Office.