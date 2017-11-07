Dozens cited, warned in crosswalk safety operation

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — On Friday, Oct. 27, the Idaho Falls Police Department, in conjunction with the Idaho State Police, conducted crosswalk safety operations to help remind community members of the importance of abiding by crosswalk laws and safe practices.

Four officers from Idaho State Police and four from the Idaho Falls Police Department spent the day on foot or in patrol cars in various locations around Idaho Falls. The operations resulted in several citations and warnings.

At 1st Street and Evergreen Drive, there were 21 crosswalk citations, 3 warnings and 1 stop sign violation citation.

At Birch Street and S. Boulevard Avenue, there were 18 crosswalk citations, 9 warnings, 3 caught driving without privileges, 3 insurance violations, 2 driving without a seatbelt, and 1 paraphernalia. While at this location, officers were also able to assist a victim who had been scammed with a request to withdraw $1,200 from a bank account.

“We feel this was an effective operation. The teams worked well together,” states Cpt. Royce Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department. “We would like to conduct this operation, as well as other similar enforcement efforts in the future.”

