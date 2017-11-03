Feel Good Friday: We need your help with this HUGE giveaway

This week we have a special edition of Feel Good Friday and with your help, a lot of people in east Idaho will be feeling good!

For the past two years, EastIdahoNews.com has helped a Secret Santa couple give away $100,000 each Christmas to individuals and families in need.

This year we’re doing it again – only the amount has doubled! That’s right – $200,000 will be given away!

We need your help finding the most deserving people in need this holiday season to give them a gift they’ll never forget.

