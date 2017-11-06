Health advisory lifted for Henrys Lake in Island Park

Share This Story

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health.

ISLAND PARK — Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have lifted a health advisory for Henrys Lake and Island Park Reservoir. After two consecutive weeks of sampling at common access areas, DEQ confirmed that blue-green algae levels have fallen below concentrations of concern.

RELATED | Algae prompt health advisory for Henrys Lake

The public should avoid any isolated areas of algae, which may look like floating white-gray-blue paint, and should contact DEQ at (208) 528-2650 to report any areas of concern.

For questions about blue-green algae, contact Andy Olson, DEQ water quality analyst, at (208) 528-2650.