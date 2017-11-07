Idaho Falls School District 91 bond fails

IDAHO FALLS – Patrons of Idaho Falls School District 91 voted against a $110 million bond Tuesday.

The unofficial tally showed 6,826 votes in favor of the bond (58%) and 4,853 opposed.(42%). The bond required a 66.67% supermajority to pass.

The bond would have paid for the construction of a new high school and redesign of Skyline High school.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to District 91 Superintendent George Boland for comment tonight. We will update this story with new information when we receive it.