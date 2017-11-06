What joining College of Eastern Idaho’s taxing district would look like for Bingham County

The question of whether Bingham County will join the College of Eastern Idaho’s taxing district will be answered Tuesday. Here is what voting yes would entail.

Currently, only Bonneville County is part of the college’s taxing district. Bonneville County is the only county that has a place on the college’s board of trustees. If Bingham County joins, it would also get a spot on the board and have the opportunity to give input on the college’s direction.

All counties not part of the taxing district are billed quarterly $50 per credit per student from their county enrolled in the college. That’s on top of the tuition and fees students already pay.

If Bingham County joins, that quarterly $50 per credit per student would be waived for the County. Tuition and fees remain the same for students, but overall the county itself will save money.

Joining will have an effect on Bingham County property taxes. Rick Aman, interim president of the College of Eastern Idaho, told EastIdahoNews.com the property tax rate has not been set yet if Bingham County votes to join. However, he said, it will likely be the same as Bonneville County’s.

Bonneville County’s current property taxes going to the college — after the homeowner’s exemption is taken out — is $15 of every $100,000 of the property’s assessed value.

“They have to be the same,” Aman said about the possible property tax raise for Bingham County. “You don’t have one county assessed in a different way. As counties join, there is an assessment. That assessment is the same regardless of the county.”

Aman said one of the main benefits of joining the district would be that the college could then offer classes in Bingham County and dual credit for high school students.

“We would pay particular attention to those counties who were part of our district,” he said.

Bingham County voters will decide the issue Tuesday.