Major road closures in Yellowstone due to snowy weather

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Park officials are reporting nearly all the roads in Yellowstone National Park are closed due to snowy weather.

Officials say only the road from the north entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through the park to Cooke City, Montana remains open, according to a park news release.

It’s possible roads will be closed through the weekend. Afterwards they’ll be closed for a significant period of time as the season ends at 8 a.m. Monday.

Weather forecasts call for a total snow accumulation of up to two feet in some areas of the park through Sunday morning.

Please check road status at go.nps.gov/YellRoads or (307) 344-2117 before traveling to the park.