UPDATE: Man appears in court in connection to death of his son

IDAHO FALLS – A local man made his first court appearance Monday one year after the death of his 9-month-old son.

Robert Saad was arrested Nov. 3, in connection with the death Robert Lawrence Saad Jr. in 2016. The arrest was made after the death was investigated by authorities and deemed suspicious, according to a news release.

Police reports show on Sept. 15, 2016 the child’s father, Robert Saad Sr., called 911 and reported that his 9-month-old son was unresponsive. First responders were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Higbee. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance and it was determined the baby died from being shaken.

Saad has been charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated battery.

On the Idaho Repository, it shows he was charged with murder in perpetration of rape or lewd conduct with a minor under 12, but that isn’t technically correct. Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Penelope North Shaul, told EastIdahoNews.com, the reason for the differences in the charge between the repository and court documents is because of how the charge is entered in the repository.

She said murder in perpetration of rape and murder in perpetration of aggravated battery fall under the same Idaho Statute (18-4003). When that statute was entered into the repository it simply appears as murder in perpetration of rape.

Screenshot of the Idaho Repository webpage for the case of Robert Saad.

“If you read the Idaho Code, it’s just a matter of which conduct is it,” Shaul said. “It goes in their court system under the same (section) because it’s the same statute, but the charging language changes.”

Saad is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Friday, Nov. 17 in Bonneville County.

CLARIFICATION: In an earlier version of this story, we said Saad is charged with murder in perpetration of rape or lewd conduct with a minor under 12 due to an entry on the Idaho Repository. He was actually charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated battery. There is no evidence of sexual misconduct listed in the court documents.