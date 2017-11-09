Man arrested for DUI following two-vehicle crash

IDAHO FALLS — A local driver was arrested for driving under the influence Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to an crash in front of BSD Property Management near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Yellowstone Avenue around 4 p.m.

A green Ford was traveling south on Yellowstone when a black Honda pulled out in front of it from a nearby parking lot.

The passenger in the black Honda said a woman driving a truck hit them on the passenger side. The woman says they shouldn’t have pulled out and hoped the woman in the truck was not hurt.

The male driver of the black Honda, whose name has not been released, was arrested for driving under the influence and booked into the Bonneville County Jail, authorities tell EastIdahoNews.com.

EastIdahoNews.com could not confirm which individual was transported to the hospital.