Man banned from ISU for allegedly flirting with women too aggressively

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been banned from Idaho State University for allegedly flirting with females in parking lots in an aggressive manner.

Steve Holmes of Pocatello has been banned from all ISU campus buildings and facilities after an increasing number of reports of his alleged aggressive flirting, said ISU spokesman Stuart Summers.

In August, ISU released a public safety advisory message regarding an incident Holmes was allegedly involved in, according to Summers.

However, Public Safety officials were unable to identify Holmes at the time and the release only included a description of the suspected individual.

“There was an advisory that we sent out when school started that said an individual was being aggressive in his flirting, particularly to females in parking lots,” Summers said. “This was not an elevated situation, but some females did feel uncomfortable.”

Sgt. Chad Horst of the Pocatello Police Department confirmed Wednesday that Holmes has not been charged with any crime. But Horst said officers have responded to nearly a dozen suspicious circumstances calls allegedly involving Holmes.

Horst said the first incident involving Holmes was reported to police on Aug. 22 — one day before ISU’s first Public Safety advisory. The most recent incident involving Holmes occurred Nov. 2 — five days before ISU’s most recent advisory.

Summers said that in communication with local authorities, ISU Public Safety was able to identify Holmes as the alleged suspect.

“The local authorities have some information that Holmes has been involved in similar flirtatious actions in the community,” Summers said.

If Holmes is observed on ISU’s campus, please contact ISU Public Safety at (208) 282-2515 or (208) 282-2911 and reference case number 17-U02631.

This story originally appeared in the Idaho State Journal. It is posted here with permission.