Man charged with DUI after allegedly leaving scene of crash in front of I.F.H.S.

Share This Story

IDAHO FALLS — A local man was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a multiple car crash Thursday night.

Jeffrey Melgaard, 57, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving with a suspended license.

Multiple eyewitnesses say they saw Melgaard drive away from the scene of the serious wreck on South Holmes in front of Idaho Falls High School around 7 p.m.

Four vehicles were involved and Idaho Falls Police, along with EMS crews, responded to the scene.

Police haven’t confirmed if Melgaard caused the crash or how many people were injured.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new information as we receive it.