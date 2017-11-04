Man, child die from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning during camping trip
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Idaho
Updated at
ELMORE COUNTY — A man and a child died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while camping in the Atlanta/Middle Fork area of Elmore County.
Elmore County Sheriff deputies responded to a report Oct. 29 that two people were overdue returning from their camping trip.
Deputies located the camp site and discovered the two people deceased in a trailer from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.
“They were heating the trailer and didn’t have an alarm,” Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead told the Idaho Press-Tribune.
KTVB reports the two found dead are Gene Mitchell, 46, and Armani Castro, 12, both of Caldwell.
The Elmore County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.
