Multiple vehicles involved in crash on South Holmes

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple vehicles were involved in an injury crash along South Holmes Avenue near Idaho Falls High School on Thursday night.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m., and both Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded to the scene.

At least three vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, multiple witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com.

Idaho Falls Police officers declined to release any details about the crash or the people involved on Thursday.

At least two people were observed being treated at the scene. However, the number of people injured is unknown, as is the extent of their injuries and if anyone was transported to the hospital.

Police used flares to divert traffic onto 9th Street as they cleared the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details as they become available.