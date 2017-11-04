Netflix adding 94 titles in November

THE TV ROOM — Well, we are four days into November now and while you may be dreading the weather getting colder or having to get quizzed about your life decisions by your in-laws at Thanksgiving, there are some things to look forward to this month.

Among those exciting things is a plethora of added entertainment to Netflix. The streaming service added 94 titles this month, according to The Verge. And while you may be too busy binging season two of “Stranger Things,” there are some good new offerings to take note of like “The Pursuit of Happyness” (but keep the tissues handy) and 32 new Netflix original TV shows and movies that are making their debut.

Here is the full list of all 94 titles new to Netflix this month:

Nov. 1

“42”

“Casper”

“Chappie”

“Charlotte’s Web”

“Field of Dreams”

“Men in Black”

“Michael Clayton”

“Oculus”

“Scary Movie”

“Silent Hill”

“Stranger,” season 1

“The Bittersweet”

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

“The Reader”

“The Whole Nine Yards”

“To Rome with Love”

“Under Arrest,” season 17

“Undercover Grandpa”

“Where the Day Takes You”

Nov. 2

“All About the Money”

“It’s Not Yet Dark”

“Ten Percent” (aka Call My Agent!), season 2

Nov. 3

“Alias Grace”

“Eventual Salvation”

“The Big Family Cooking Showdown,” season 1

Nov. 4

“Williams”

Nov. 5

“The Homesman”

“The Veil”

Nov. 6

“The Dinner”

Nov. 7

“Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper”

“Fate/Apocrypha,” part 1

“Killing Ground”

“P. King Duckling,” season 1

“Project Mc²: Part 6”

“The Journey Is the Destination”

Nov. 10

“Blazing Transfer Students,” season 1

“Dinotrux Supercharged,” season 1

“Glitter Force Doki Doki,” season 2

“Lady Dynamite,” season 2

“Mea Culpa”

“The Killer”

Nov. 12

“Long Time Running”

Nov. 13

“Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary”

“DeRay Davis: How To Act Black”

“Hickok”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

Nov. 15

“Lockup: State Prisons, collection 1”

Nov. 16

“9”

Nov. 17

“A Christmas Prince”

“Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton”

“Longmire,” final season

“Luna Petunia,” season 3

“Marvel’s The Punisher”

“Mudbound”

“Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey”

“Santa Claws”

“Shot in the Dark,” season 1

“Spirit: Riding Free,” season 3

“Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters,” season 1

Nov. 20

“Piranha”

Nov. 21

“Beat Bugs: All Together Now”

“Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers”

“Saving Capitalism”

“The Case for Christ”

Nov. 22

“Cherry Pop”

“Godless”

“The Boss Baby”

“Tracers”

Nov. 23

“Deep”

“She’s Gotta Have It,” season 1

Nov. 24

“Bushwick”

“Cuba and the Cameraman”

“Frontier,” season 2

“The Many Faces of Ito,” season 1

“Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park — USA,” season 1

Nov. 27

“Broadchurch,” season 3

“Darkness Rising”

“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” season 7, part 2

Nov. 28

“Glitch,” season 2

“Good Morning Call,” season 2

“The Queen Of Spain”

Nov. 29

“Guerra De Idolos,” season 1

Nov. 30

“The Details”

“Winning”