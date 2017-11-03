Police say man fell asleep causing crash that resulted in couple being rushed to hospital

The following is a news release and photos from Idaho State Police.

HAMER — On Nov. 3, at approximately 3:52 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 145, south of Hamer.

Jeffrey Watkins, 74, of Lolo, Montana, was traveling southbound in a 2008 Nissan Frontier when he fell asleep. Watkins drove off the left shoulder into the median, back onto the southbound lane, where he overcorrected and rolled into the median.

Watkins was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Watkins passenger, Bonnie Watkins, 73, of Lolo, Montana, was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Both Jeffrey and Bonnie Watkins were wearing seatbelts.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.