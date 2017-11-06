Portions of Foote Drive in Idaho Falls closed today for construction

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Beginning on Monday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m., portions of Foote Drive, north of the intersection of Grandview Drive & Foote Drive, will close for construction.

Barring unforeseen conditions, the project will be complete by Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured to allow all local businesses to be accessible during construction, including Shaka’s gas station, which can be accessed from Grandview Drive & Foot Drive.

The temporary closure is necessary to facilitate the installation of water and sewer services into the project.

Please watch for equipment and workers, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

We appreciate your patience during this construction period. For questions on this project, call HK Contractors at (208) 317-8626.

