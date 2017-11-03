Rexburg police ask for help in finding missing man

The following is a news release and photos from the Rexburg Police Department.

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Darin Hammond of Rexburg.

The last known contact with Hammond was on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the afternoon. His whereabouts are unknown.

Hammond was last seen driving his red 1993 Toyota pick up truck license plate 1M 78278 near Rexburg on his way home.

He was believed to be wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt and jeans.

Hammond is 5’10 and weighs 200 lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.