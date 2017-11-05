SCHIESS: 31 things to do outdoors in the next year
Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Living the Wild Life
Updated at
As I finished reading the Wall Street Journal’s article on the 101 things to do before you die, I discovered you would have to be a multi-millionaire to accomplish most of those things.
While discussing them with my family my six year old grandson asked, “Is the last one you do die?”
He didn’t think I should try them.
Since I and some of my readers are not millionaires, I decided to come up with 31 things to do during the next year ending at Halloween next year.
These would not take much money and would still be a lot of fun; plus a little luck. Some will take you out of your comfort zone, will be fun and at my wife’s request, some that I have not done myself.
Here they are:
- Attend a state or federal agency information or comment meeting (such as the one on November 6, at the Shiloh Inn hosted by BLM about sage grouse conservation).
- Visit Camas NWR during January or February in the evening and watch the eagles gather in the large cottonwoods near the headquarters.
- Take a kid or a physically challenged person fishing for half a day.
- Instead of eating camel hump (Wall Street suggestion) try Rocky Mountain oysters.
- Hike to Fossil Mountain up Darby Canyon.
- Find and listen to bugling during the elk rutt.
- If you sit on a prickly pear, find someone who loves you enough to pull the spines out.
- Hike the “R” Mountain (North Menan Butte) with a group.
- Visit the Henrys Lake hatchery during the spawning run in March or April.
- Locate at least three different species of owls.
- Visit a desert area during May or June and experience the lilac-smelling bitterbrush that is so important to wintering big game animals.
- Watch sage grouse during their spring dance.
- During the annual spring migration of snow geese, find a large flock and try to count them.
- Visit the annual Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral show in Idaho Falls.
- Tie a fly for fishing.
- Plan and make three family hikes of your choice.
- Find a shed antler from a deer, elk or moose.
- Go snowshoeing or cross-country skiing during the winter.
- Find and study a beaver dam to see how they are built.
- Go target shooting with a small group or your family.
- Sleep outside without a tent and find the Big Dipper and the Little Dipper.
- Visit the Craters of the Moon and go on at least one hike there.
- Go to a cemetery with a lot of trees and identify at least three species of birds.
- Locate and learn the names of five wildflowers in Island Park.
- Hike to Lower Palisades Lake and watch closely for Mountain goats.
- Go sledding at the Sand Dunes northwest of St. Anthony.
- Pick at least a quart of huckleberries.
- Hike into Goldbug Hot Springs during the winter.
- Visit Yellowstone Park during the spring and again in the fall.
- Become a volunteer for the Idaho Fish and Game.
- Float the Henrys Fork of the Snake River on a device of your choice.
Now if you do just half of these – you are a winner and on your way to becoming a naturalist. It is amazing how many studies are now reporting on the benefits of spending time in the outdoors. Have a great time in the great outdoors and learn a little more about yourself.
Let me know how you did.
Respond to this story