Tendoy BSA district collects over 46,000 items in Scouting for Food

Share This Story

The following is a news release and photo from the Tendoy District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

POCATELLO — The Tendoy District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America held their annual “Scouting for Food” drive October 28 and are celebrating another successful food collection in support of area individuals and families in need.

“There were over 46,000 food items collected in our community,” said Dan Deakin, Tendoy District Scouting Professional. ” This was an increase in food items collected over the previous year. It’s great to see the generosity of our community.”

The food drive began with distribution of door hangers to local residences. On the morning of the drive, Scouts went door-to-door collecting the canned goods and non-perishable food items that generous citizens have put on their doorsteps. The food was then donated to the local food bank to help feed hungry area families.

Deakin reported that over 1,200 scouts and over 450 adult leaders participated in the this year’s drive— totaling more than 3,360 man hours of service from publicizing to collecting and sorting the food items.

In the past, this drive has benefited members of our community in need by providing nearly 300,000 meals council-wide.

For more information on Scouting for Food or other scouting programs in our area, contact the Pocatello Boy Scout Service Center at (208) 233-4600.