Teton County school district $30 million bond passes

DRIGGS – Patrons of Teton School District 401 voted in favor of a $30 million bond today.

The unofficial tally is 2,485 (80 percent) in favor, 636 (20 percent) opposed.

The bond will update the district’s four aging and cramped elementary schools.

District Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme tells EastIdahoNews.com, “We are thrilled with the result and the strong community support for the bond in the schools.”

Woolstenhulme went on to say they have a lot of work ahead of them in designing new schools and planning new projects that meet the needs of students and teachers.