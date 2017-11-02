Tires slashed on 13 vehicles parked in Idaho Falls neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS — The owners of 13 vehicles in one Idaho Falls neighborhood woke up Thursday morning and discovered their tires had been slashed overnight.

The cars were parked on 11th Street from the 700 block to the 1100 block between N. Holmes Avenue and S.W. Bonneville Drive.

Several residents in the area advised officers that their vehicles were egged during the nighttime hours over the past two weeks, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Police ask community members to be aware of the situation and report any suspicious behavior to the Idaho Falls Police Department.

If anyone has information about this case or others, contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200, Crime stoppers at (208) 522-1983 or report the information online at www.ifcrime.org.