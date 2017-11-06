UPDATE: Four people taken to hospital following crash on US 26

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — On Nov. 6, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on US 26 near milepost 339 (Crowley Rd.) in Bonneville County.

Yoena Franco, 31, of Idaho Falls, was attempting to make a left-hand turn into a driveway, from the eastbound lane of US 26, in a 2006 Nissan Altima. Lester E. Cox, 53, of Idaho Falls, was driving eastbound in a 1997 Geo Metro. Cox failed to yield to Franco, striking the rear of Franco’s vehicle.

Franco and Cox each had a juvenile passenger in their vehicles.

All four subjects were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The road was blocked for approximately 45 minutes.