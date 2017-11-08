WATCH: Texas woman tracks down late husband’s car in Utah for her son who never knew him

Share This Story

MOORE, Texas — Even in Texas, a horse only gets you so far, which is why 15-year-old Justin Rozier has been thinking lately about a car. Specifically, he told his mom, Jessica, he would love to have a car — any car — that his dad once owned.

“I mean, it could have been a 1974 Dodge Astro — I don’t even know if that’s a car — but it could have been anything and he would have said, ‘Yes,'” Jessica said.

Why? “I know that he wishes his dad was here,” Jessica answered.

In 2003, Justin’s dad, Army 1st Lt. Jonathan Rozier, died in Iraq. Justin was nine months old. Today, he cherishes anything that used to belong to his dad — which is why he thought it would be so cool to have his car.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THE STORY FROM CBS NEWS.