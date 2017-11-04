WEATHER & ROADS: Snow and slick conditions expected Saturday

IDAHO FALLS — A number of eastern Idaho counties will see snow Saturday that should continue into Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday in the following counties: Lemhi, Butte, Custer, Fremont, Teton, Clark, western Madison, western Bonneville, Caribou, Bannock, Franklin and Oneida. The warning is primarily in higher elevation areas — Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello are not included in the advisory.

Approximately 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected in the mountains and between 1 to 4 inches in the valleys.

The storm may reduce road visibility at times due to patchy blowing snow. Officials advise drivers to slow down.

A more severe winter weather warning has been issued in southern Montana and western Wyoming. Mountainous areas will see between 14 to 18 inches of snow. About 26 inches is predicted in some areas. There is heightened avalanche danger in these areas.

Saturday’s Forecast

In the Pocatello/Blackfoot area, snow and rain is likely with an accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Breezy conditions with highs 35 to 43 degrees. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. It will be breezy and colder with lows 25 to 32 degrees. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph and the chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

In the Idaho Falls/Rexburg area, it will be cloudy with a chance of snow. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Breezy conditions with highs 36 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy and colder with temperatures between 22 to 29 degrees. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with the chance of precipitation at 20 percent.

The Upper Valley and Teton Valley will see rain and snow today. Between 4 to 5 inches of snow are possible above 6,600 feet, with highs of 38 to 48 degrees. During the night the snow and rain will continue. An additional 4 to 7 inches of snow is possible above 6,500 feet during the night with lows of 27 to 36 degrees.

The Lost River area will see snow and rain throughout the day. It’ll be breezy with a possible snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs of 40 to 50 degrees are expected. An additional 2 to 6 inches of snow are expected above 6,100 feet during the night. Lows of 25 to 35 degrees are predicted.

The Caribou Highlands will also see rain and snow today. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is possible with highs between 43 to 51 degrees. The rain and snow will continue at night with lows of 32 to 41 degrees.

Road Conditions:

No road closures or major hazards are being reported on eastern Idaho highways. Officials encourage drivers to cautious as roads may be slick.