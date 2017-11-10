WEATHER & ROADS: Winter weather advisory issued in Upper Valley

Share This Story

IDAHO FALLS — It’s a chilly, foggy morning in eastern Idaho.

Both the National Weather Service and Idaho Transportation Department are advising caution when driving this morning. Particularly on Interstate 15, Idaho Highway 33 and Idaho Highway 28.

NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for the Upper Snake Highlands starting at 5 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday. Between 4 to 6 inches of snow is expected in Fremont, Custer, Clark, Teton and western Madison counties.

Road conditions will be poor in those areas and the heaviest snowfall is expected during the night.

Friday’s Forecast

The Idaho Falls and Rexburg area will be partly sunny today with isolated rain and snow showers throughout the day. Highs of 42 to 49 degrees are expected with winds increasing from 10 to 15 mph in the morning to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. It’ll be cloudy at night with scattered rain and snow showers.

The Pocatello and Blackfoot region will be mostly cloudy today with scattered rain showers throughout the day. Highs of 44 to 54 degrees are expected with winds increasing from 10 to 15 mph in the morning to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. At night, it’ll be cloudy with scattered rain, continued wind and lows of 30 to 37 degrees.

The Upper Valley and Teton Valley will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is possible during the day with highs of 37 to 44 degrees. At night it’ll be cloudy with scattered snow showers and possible snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows of 25 to 32 degrees are expected.

The Mackay and Challis areas will be partly sunny during the day with isolated snow and rain showers during the day. Highs of 38 to 47 degrees are expected. At night, there will be numerous snow showers with between 1 and 3 inches of snow expected. Lows of 20 to 27 degrees are expected.

The Caribou Highlands will see numerous snow showers throughout the day with between 1 and 3 inches of snow possible. Highs of 39 to 48 degrees are expected. At night it’ll be mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow and lows of 26 to 33 degrees.

Road Report

Idaho Highway 28 between Terreton and Leadore is listed as in fair condition Friday morning due to icy patches and fog. Similar conditions are also being reported on U.S. Highway 93 between Salmon and the Montana border.