WEATHER & ROADS: Winter weather advisory lifted, some snow until Monday

Share This Story

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has lifted this weekend’s winter weather advisory, although snow will persist in parts of eastern Idaho through Monday.

NWS has issued a special weather statement for Clark, Fremont, Teton, Butte and Custer counties. The mountainous regions will see snow continue throughout Sunday until Monday evening. Snowfall amounts of up to 5 inches are forecast for the Sawtooth Mountains and the Island Park area, according to today’s weather report.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for southern Montana until Monday morning.

Sunday’s Forecast:

The Upper Snake River Plain will be partly sunny today with some isolated snow showers, highs of 33 to 40 degrees and southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. At night it’ll be cloudy with scattered snow showers and increasing wind speeds. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible in parts of the region.

The Pocatello and Blackfoot region will be partly sunny today with some isolated rain or show showers in the afternoon. Highs of 33 to 43 degrees are expected. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. It’ll be cloudy at night with scattered snow and rain showers.

The Upper Valley and Teton Valley will be mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible with highs of 27 to 35 degrees. There will be scattered snow showers in the evening with between 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows of 19 to 27 degrees are expected.

The Challis and Mackay area will be mostly sunny in the morning, with some clouds and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs of 29 to 38 degrees are expected. It’ll be cloudy at night with scattered snow showers and lows of 13 to 23 degrees.

The Caribou Highlands will see scattered snow showers with highs of 33 to 42 degrees. It’ll be cloudy at night with scattered snow showers and lows of 19 to 26 degrees.

Road Report:

No closures or major road hazards have been reported on eastern Idaho highways.