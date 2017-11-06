WEATHER & ROADS: Winter weather advisory in Upper Valley and Teton Valley

Share This Story

REXBURG — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Upper Valley and Teton Valley until about 5 p.m. Monday.

Between 1 and 4 inches of snow is possible with blowing and drifting snow along roadways.

The warning is in effect for the following communities: Island Park, Henry`s Lake, Rea, Ashton, Ashton Hill and Warm River. The Raynolds and Targhee Passes will also have snow, according to NWS.

Drivers can expect slippery conditions.

Monday’s Forecast

The Idaho Falls and Rexburg areas will be party sunny today with scattered snow showers. Highs of 33 to 40 degrees are expected with southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph. It’ll be cloudy at night with a slight chance of snow and patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows of 12 to 19 degrees are expected with northeast winds of 10 mph.

The Lower Snake River Plain will be partly sunny today with scattered snow or rain showers throughout the day. Highs of 31 to 41 degrees are expected with southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph. It’ll be partly cloudy at night with patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows of 13 to 20 degrees are expected with continued wind.

The Upper Valley and Teton Valley will be cloudy today with scattered snow showers. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible. Highs of 29 to 36 degrees are expected. There is a continued chance of snow at night with patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows of 3 to 13 degrees are predicted.

The Arco, Challis, and Mackay area will see decreased cloud cover today with scattered snow showers. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible. Highs of 27 to 37 degrees are expected. It’ll be cloudy at night with a continued chance for snow and patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows of 6 to 16 degrees are expected.

The Caribou Highlands will see numerous snow showers today with snow accumulation of up to 2 inches. Highs of 31 to 39 degrees are expected. It’ll be cloudy at night with a slight chance of snow and patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows of 9 to 19 degrees are expected.

Road Conditions:

The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting difficult driving conditions on U.S. Highway 20 between St. Anthony and Island Park due to snow on the roadway.

Additionally, difficult driving conditions also exist on Idaho Highway 28 between Leadore and Salmon and U.S. Highway 93 between Ellis and Salmon due to snow on the roadway.