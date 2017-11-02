Westside Elementary briefly put on lockdown

IDAHO FALLS — Westside Elementary School was briefly put on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a request by the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokesperson Kerry Hammon said a request was made following a hit and run crash in the area around 12:30 p.m. A suspect fled the scene, and shortly after left the vicinity of the school.

Idaho Falls School District 91 spokesperson Margaret Wimborne said the lockdown was precautionary and was lifted after a short period.

Students at other D91 schools were told to shelter in place during the Westside lockdown.

Earlier this week, Hillcrest High School and Sandcreek Middle School were put on lockdown due to a bank robbery.

