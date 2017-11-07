Woman rushed to hospital after losing control of vehicle on icy overpass

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — On Nov. 6, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on US 20 at milepost 315 (Ucon Exit), in Bonneville County.

Citlali L. Flores, 21, of St. Anthony, was driving eastbound on US 20 in a 2005 Honda Accord. As Flores drove on top of the Ucon overpass, she lost control of her vehicle on the icy surface.

Flores’ vehicle hit the guardrail, then came to rest in the right hand lane.

Randy K. Thompson, 20, of Rigby, was driving eastbound on US 20, in the right hand lane, in a 1989 GMC Jimmy. Thompson swerved to avoid the Honda, but struck it, then went into the median.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Flores was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.