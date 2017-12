The 15 most watched videos on the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page in 2017

EastIdahoNews.com has one of the most engaging Facebook pages in Idaho and during 2017, videos on our page were watched over 4.5 million times! According to Facebook, our users watched 2.4 million minutes of video – that equals 4 years and 206 days of nonstop video viewing.

Here are the top 15 most watched videos on the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page over the past 12 months.

(Oh, and if you haven’t liked our page, why not? It’s easy to do. Just click HERE.)

15. MOTHER SOBS WHEN HER NEIGHBORS AND LEXI WALKER SHOW UP TO HELP SECRET SANTA

OVER 47,000 VIEWS

14. 5 MYTHS YOU’VE PROBABLY HEARD ABOUT THE ECLIPE

OVER 51,000 VIEWS

13. ANGEL MORONI IS NO LONGER ON TOP OF THE IDAHO FALLS LDS TEMPLE

OVER 54,000 VIEWS

12. UNDERCOVER PANHANDLING INVESTIGATION

OVER 54,000 VIEWS

11. EASTIDAHONEWS.COM HAS FUN WITH A SCAM CALLER

OVER 59,000 VIEWS

10. ESCAPE ROOM WINNING WEDNESDAY CONTEST

OVER 59,000 VIEWS

9. SPIDERS WEB WINNING WEDNESDAY CONTEST

OVER 69,000 VIEWS

8. LOCALS GIVE BOTTLED WATER TO PEOPLE STUCK IN ECLIPSE TRAFFIC

OVER 74,000 VIEWS

7. ASHLEY FURNITURE WINNING WEDNESDAY CONTEST

OVER 77,000 VIEWS

6. ANGEL MORONI PLACED ON TOP OF IDAHO FALLS LDS TEMPLE

OVER 82,000 VIEWS

5. WOOD CREATIONS WINNING WEDNESDAY CONTEST

OVER 89,000 VIEWS

4. PREMIER DENTAL CARE WINNING WEDNESDAY CONTEST

OVER 92,000 VIEWS

3. VANDERSLOOT RESPONDS TO FORBES NAMING HIM RICHEST IDAHOAN

OVER 128,000 VIEWS

2. SECRET SANTA SURPRISE FOR YOUNG FATHER BATTLING ALS

OVER 141,000 VIEWS

1. UTAH SNOW PLOW DRIVER CRASH

OVER 143,000 VIEWS

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL OF THE FACEBOOK VIDEOS WE POSTED IN 2017.