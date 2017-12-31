A boiler explosion destroyed their home. Now this family is getting a fresh start for the new year.

POCATELLO — A family left homeless after an explosion will spend New Year’s Day moving into their new home.

Troy Wellard and his fiancée, Martina Hoyd, have found a house to rent and began moving some items in on Wednesday.

“We had been driving around looking,” Wellard said. “Martina found it and called the number. We went and looked at it.”

The couple and their three children were left homeless after a boiler in the house they were renting over-pressurized and exploded. That caused the floors to buckle resulting in sheet rock being taken off the walls in their basement. Fortunately nobody was injured.

“We were fortunate enough to get (this home) and our new landlords are wonderful,” Hoyd told EastIdahoNews.com. “They are letting us get our stuff in there even though our lease doesn’t officially begin until the first.”

The house was just what the family was looking for with four bedrooms plus they will be allowed to have their dog with them at the home.

“Our new home is beautiful,” Hoyd said. “I’m so, so happy with where we have ended up. I look forward to getting settled and making the new house our home.”

The family spent Christmas in the hotel room provided by their renters insurance. They are thankful for the support they have received from the community and are being optimistic about their future.

The family would like people to know how important it is to have renters insurance.

“Overall I feel blessed. Things could have been so much worse,” said Hoyd. “We were lucky enough to have renters insurance – something I would recommend to anyone who rents.”