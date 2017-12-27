Applications now being accepted for Pocatello City Council seat

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — Last week, Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter officially selected Pocatello City Council President Steve Brown to fill an open Bannock County Commissioner seat.

“I’ve loved my time with the City of Pocatello and I will miss it,” said Brown. “I’ve loved working with my fellow Council members, City staff, and the people of Pocatello. There’s a great satisfaction in serving people and I look forward to the next chapter with Bannock County.”

“Steve has been a great asset to the City,” said Mayor Brian Blad, “and he’s worked hard to help Pocatello progress. I have no doubt he’ll continue his efforts as our newest County Commissioner and look forward to working with him in his new position.”

With Brown’s appointment to the commission, his seat is now vacant on the Pocatello City Council.

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is currently accepting applications for the spot and applications from interested individuals must be received by Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. Those interested in the post must be a registered voter of the city of Pocatello and at least 18 years of age. Applicants are asked to only submit the following items:

1. A resume no more than two pages in length; and

2. Answers to all three of the following questions with each answer limited to 150 words:

a. Why are you interested in serving as a City Council Member?

b. In your opinion, what is the major issue facing Pocatello?

c. How would you address the issue you just described?

Unsolicited references or letters of reference are not accepted.

A list of what is expected of Council Members can be found at pocatello.us/DocumentCenter/View/4315.