Avalanche warning in effect for parts of eastern Idaho

PRESTON — The Forest Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City has issued a backcountry avalanche warning that includes parts of eastern Idaho.

The warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. The Bear River Range and the Wasatch Mountains in southeast Idaho are included in the warning area.

Recent snow combined with high winds has created widespread areas of unstable snow. Human-triggered avalanches are possible and can be triggered remotely from a distance and from below.

People are warned to stay off and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

