UPDATE: Boy reunited with his family

Update: The family tells EastIdahoNews.com Dale McNamara has been found. He is safe and unharmed.

Original story:

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls family wants your help finding a missing teenage boy.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office told us a 15-year-old boy was reported missing around 3 p.m. Friday.

Dale McNamara is 5 feet, 9 inches. He is about 120 pounds and has dirty blond hair.

The family says McNamara was last seen with another boy at Lincoln High School in Idaho Falls.

“We would like him home for Christmas,” Shad Dunthorn, McNamara’s uncle, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Anyone with information that might be helpful needs to call Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.