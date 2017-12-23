Here is where you can go to dispose of your Christmas Tree in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Once again, the city’s Sanitation Division will assist residents with post-holiday cleanup efforts by offering Christmas tree disposal services.

Due to the procedure for handling garbage at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, discarded Christmas trees cannot be placed in with regular garbage. However, 15 collection sites throughout the city are designated for Christmas tree disposal.

Residents have until Jan. 30 to dispose of trees in the designated locations. These sites are for city resident’s use only and not to be used by commercial tree lots for disposal of trees not sold.

City of Idaho Falls

All ornaments and lights must be removed prior to discarding the trees as the trees will be chipped and turned into mulch. The mulch will then be made available to residents next spring.

For additional information about Christmas tree disposal or mulching, contact the Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491.

Tree Disposal Locations: