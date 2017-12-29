Cut fiber optic line causing outages in Clark and Jefferson counties

RIGBY — Parts of Clark and Jefferson counties are without landline phone or internet service Friday evening after a fiber optic line was cut on the west side of Jefferson County.

Additionally, some cell towers are not functioning correctly, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office reports the interruption began around 1 p.m. and may last until at least midnight.

As a result, 911 services in Jefferson and Clark may not function correctly. However, law enforcement officials say if you are experiencing an emergency to still try to call 911.

If that does not work you can call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 374-5403 or (208) 709-6703.

Or contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210

If all phone access is unavailable go to your nearest law enforcement office.

Crews are working to fix the issue. It’s unclear how many customers have been affected by the outage.