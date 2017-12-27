Monster Jam Triple Threat Series returns to Salt Lake City next week

Share This

The following is a news release, video and photo from Feld Entertainment.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, the most family-friendly, action-packed motorsport in the world, races back to the Beehive State to keep Utah motorsport fans on the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement that is fun for the entire family.

Featuring the eight most intense athletes of Monster Jam, Salt Lake fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship that tests the versatility of the athletes as they go head-to-head in seven different competitions driving three customized high-powered vehicles: the larger-than-life 12,000 lb. Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs. These extreme athletes battle for points in challenging Racing and Freestyle events that push themselves and their machines to the limit – delivering what fans want to see the most… more trucks, more racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies, more action!

This year will be highlighted by 4 new trucks making their Utah debut appearances including the newest member of the Monster Jam beasts family – the menacing giant shark Megalodon, along with construction crew themed EarthShaker™, Alien Invasion™ and Pirate’s Curse™.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series world-class athletes vying to become champion will be:

• Grave Digger® driven by Krysten Anderson

• First ever female Digger driver and 4th Anderson legacy family member to drive Digger

• El Toro Loco® driven by Armando Castro

• Monster Mutt® Dalmation driven by Cynthia Gauthier

• Pirate’s Curse™* driven by 2017 “Rookie of the Year” Camden Murphy

• Alien Invasion* driven by Bernard Lyght

• EarthShaker* driven by Tristan England

• Winner of Monster Jam World Finals 2017 “Double Down Showdown”

• Megalodon* driven by Travis Groth

• Zombie™ driven by Tyler Groth

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam takes center stage in the world’s most iconic venues, sporting meticulously manicured dirt tracks created with the sole purpose of pushing these perfectly engineered, larger-than-life trucks to the limit. Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers, some generational rivals, are equals competing for the same championship on the same track. New in 2018 across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the donut, wheelie and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

Plus, fans are always encouraged to come to the arena early on Saturday for the Monster Jam® Pit Party pre-show experience which provides unprecedented access to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers – you can see the trucks up close, meet the athletes, get their autographs and take photos!

WHEN: Friday, January 5, 2018 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2018

Pit Party open from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

** Saturday 1 p.m. event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Vivint Smart Home Arena – 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

TICKETS: Tickets are priced for the whole family with seats starting at just $20 each

Pit Passes available to purchase for $10 each

Tickets are now available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or visit the venue Box Office.