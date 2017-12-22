1 person dead in officer involved shooting in Pocatello

The following is a news release from Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

POCATELLO – On 12/22/17 around 7:30 p.m., Pocatello Police Department requested assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies regarding a male subject with a gun inside of a residence. Pocatello Police Officers had been called to the scene prior and had responded before asking for emergency backup.

Deputies from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call for assistance which was located at 1540 Homer in Pocatello. At some point during the incident, a deputy from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office did discharge their duty weapon. Initial information at the scene confirmed one fatality was involved.

Members from the East Idaho Shooting Team were contacted and will be conducting the investigation of the incident. No further information is available at this time.