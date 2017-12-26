Police discover upside down car in empty canal

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Idaho State Police are investigating after a vehicle was found upside down in an empty canal Tuesday morning.

The car was discovered on County Line Road near U.S. Highway 20. It was unoccupied, according to officials, and investigators are working to determine who owns the vehicle, how long it had been in the canal and how it ended up there.

A tow truck has been called to remove the car from the canal.

