Police: Move your cars & stop shoveling snow onto streets

Share This

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has been following up on complaints regarding snow being placed on the roadway from private property. Idaho Code 18-3907 states: “Any person who obstructs, injures, or damages any public road, street, or highway, either by placing obstruction therein or by digging…or by placing any obstruction in any ditch or stream within or along any public road…is guilty of a misdemeanor. A misdemeanor is punishable by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding six months or by a fine not exceeding $300.00 or by both.”

We would remind the public that shoveling, pushing, or snow blowing snow into the street can cause a traffic hazard which places the person moving the snow at a liability as well as potential for the above mentioned criminal consequences. If you have caused snow to be on the public roadway, whether it be on a major street or residential neighborhood, we ask that you safely remove it.

The Sheriff’s Office has also seen numerous vehicles parked alongside roadways causing issues for Road and Bridge crews as they attempt to remove snow out of the roadway. Deputies will be tagging some of those vehicles and possibly contacting vehicle owners as issues arise with snow removal. Keep in mind, vehicles that are not currently registered or inoperable parked alongside the roadway can be towed at owners expense.

We ask that all of our Bonneville County residents help us in making sure your vehicles do not prevent or hinder road maintenance as well as keeping private property snow removal on private property.