Police search Portneuf River after receiving report that baby was thrown in

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police and firefighters were searching the Portneuf River Thursday night after they received a report of what was believed to be a baby being thrown into the water.

Police say they received the call at 8:46 p.m. and sent all available units to the river. Officers walked the river from Carson Street to Sacagawea Park using thermal imaging and night vision, according to KPVI.

They also had a fire engine and ambulance on scene.

Authorities did not find any signs of a baby. They are meeting Friday morning to discuss the possibility of doing a search in daylight hours.

