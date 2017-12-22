Stay safe while driving this winter with these tips

The following is a news release from the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho.

BOISE – Driving in a winter storm presents its own unique challenges. While the Red Cross encourages you to stay off the road if possible, if you have to drive in snow or freezing rain, follow these tips:

Fill the vehicle’s gas tank and clean the lights and windows to help you see.

Pay attention to the weather forecast. Before you leave, let someone know where you are going, the route you plan to take, and when you expect to get there. If your car gets stuck, help can be sent along your predetermined route.

If you must drive, make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.

Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.

Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

Don’t pass snow plows.

Know that ramps, bridges and overpasses will freeze before roadways.

If you become stuck in the snow or icy conditions:

Stay with the car. Do not try to walk to safety.

Tie a brightly colored cloth (preferably red) to the antenna for rescuers to see.

Don’t run your engine and heater constantly to help avoid running out of gas. Don’t use things like lights or the radio without the engine running so the battery doesn’t conk out.

If you can, move your vehicle off the roadway. Stay with it – don’t abandon it. If you have to get out of your vehicle, use the side away from traffic.

Start the car and use the heater for about 10 minutes every hour. Keep the exhaust pipe clear so fumes won’t back up in the car.

Leave the overhead light on when the engine is running to help rescuers see the vehicle. Keep one window slightly open — away from the blowing wind — to let in air.

Additional driving tips

More driving safety information is available through the Idaho Transportation Department Facebook page.