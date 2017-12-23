UPDATE: 1 man killed in Pocatello shooting

The following is a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

POCATELLO – On December 22, 2017 a Bannock County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an officer involved shooting in the 1500 block of Homer Drive in Pocatello. Pocatello Police responded to a call for service in this area and when they arrived, asked for more assistance from other agencies.

A 62-year-old male was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the officers name nor the victims name will be released at this time. Once notification of the family has been done, we will release the victims name.

The Bingham County/Blackfoot Police department joint detectives division ​is the lead agency in the investigation of this incident. Detectives are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and processing the scene, so no details will be released at this time.

An autopsy has been setup for the 26th of December.

There will be nothing further given out at this time.