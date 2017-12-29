UPDATE: Police continue search for ‘unknown bundle’ that was thrown into river

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department Detectives Division is currently conducting follow-up into last evenings incident of an unknown bundle being thrown into the Portneuf River.

A witness told investigators that they observed an individual describes as possibly being a heavier set, Hispanic female, approximately 5’5″ tall, wearing a dark sweatshirt, light sweat pants carrying an unknown bundle of something walking east on the south side of W. Custer. The subject stopped on the bridge and threw the unknown bundle over an 8 foot fence into the Portneuf River and then continue walking east.

Detectives are currently searching the area and checking for available video surveillance footage that may have captured the incident.

Anyone who has information that may help resolve this incident is asked to call the Pocatello Police Detectives Division (208)234-6121.