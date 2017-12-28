NEW PHOTOS: Police searching for 2 men who stole ATM

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects and a vehicle after an ATM was stolen from a gas station early Thursday morning.

Two men allegedly stole the ATM from Sunnyside Travel Plaza near I-15 and Sunnyside Road around 2:45 a.m. The men appeared to be wearing ski masks and also hooded sweatshirts that were covering their heads, according to police. One of the sweatshirts had a “Kirra” logo on the back.

After breaking the glass at the front of the store, police say the suspects used a flat-bed super duty Ford truck to pull the ATM from the store. The truck had MN plates which were stolen from another vehicle. One suspect wrapped a chain around the ATM while the other drove the truck forward to yank the ATM from the store.

The Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Holly Cook says the men were at the location on Tuesday.

“About two days ago they came by, drove by, staked out the property,” Cook says.

“Neither the vehicle or the suspects have been located at this time so we’re asking the public’s assistance in locating them,” Idaho Falls Police Department spokesperson Holly Cook said.

The police are looking for a newer white super duty flatbed Ford. Cook told EastIdahoNews.com the Ford looked like it had Minnesota license plates.

The two men are also suspects in another incident where gas was siphoned from a truck at a business at 714 West Sunnyside Road on Dec. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983.