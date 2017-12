WEATHER & ROADS: Snow storm to hit east Idaho tonight

Share This

IDAHO FALLS – A winter storm will sweep across eastern Idaho starting Sunday evening and continue into Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Snake River Plain. This includes the Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Rexburg areas. American Falls, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, St. Anthony, Driggs, Dubois, Ashton and Island Park will also be impacted.

Between 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected throughout the region with some areas predicting up to 6 inches. Higher elevation areas may receive even more snow.

Winter weather advisories have also been issued for most of the Gem State, in northern Utah, western Wyoming and in southern Montana.

Interstate 15 and 86 along with U.S. Highways 20, 26 and 91 are expected to be among the roads hardest hit by the storm. Many of the roads are already considered in fair to difficult condition. Check the road conditions here.

The National Weather Service is urging travelers to use caution. Be prepared for snow on the roads and limited visibility. Roads may be slick. Slow down and allow extra time for driving.

SEE THE FULL 7-DAY FORECAST HERE