Woman arrested for stealing items from Ammon Walmart

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — On Dec. 23, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy from the Ammon Division was dispatched to Walmart for a report of a theft.

Upon arrival, the deputy detained a female adult identified by Walmart staff as attempting to leave the store with numerous items she hadn’t paid for. The female at first provided false information to the deputy but was later identified as Marisha N. Snover, 30 of Linden, Tennessee.

Walmart staff told the deputy they observed Snover with several other adults in the store as she put items in Walmart bags and into a shopping cart. One of Snover’s associates made a separate purchase and attempted to distract the greeter at the door while Snover proceeded to leave with the unpaid for merchandise. Snover was stopped at that time by Walmart staff and detained when the deputy arrived. During an interview, Snover admitted to the deputy that she brought Walmart bags into the store concealed in a backpack until merchandise was placed inside.

Approximately $235 in merchandise was recovered from Snover and she was placed under arrest for Burglary and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Deputies are still investigating this case to determine if other thefts involving Snover and the other individuals traveling with her have occurred.