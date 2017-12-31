Woman killed, child injured after being ejected from vehicle on I-15

FORT HALL – A woman was killed and a child was rushed to the hospital after the vehicle they were traveling in rolled on I-15 Saturday night.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at mile post 79 in Fort Hall. When police arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old woman and 5-year-old child had been ejected from their vehicle, according to Fort Hall Police Capt. Mark Massey.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to a hospital. Police did not release the condition of the juvenile.

Fort Hall Police, Idaho State Police and other agencies responded. Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash. Names of the victims have not been released.