Forsgren: My 10 favorite movies of 2017

Share This

2017. What a year. No matter what your perspective, the past year has given us plenty to talk about. The movies of the past year are no exception. And while 2017 gave us some horrendously bad cinematic offerings, we also got a lot of great stuff from the movies. Here are the ten movies I loved the most this year. Thanks, 2017!

10. “John Wick 2: Chapter 2”

“John Wick” was one of the surprises of 2014. It was an action-packed blast that felt like a throwback to action flicks of decades past, done with modern filmmaking techniques. “Chapter 2” is more of the same, and that’s a very good thing. Keanu Reeves is a whirling dervish of violence as he slashes his way through hordes of bad guys. The action scenes are kinetic, inventive, and like catnip for action movie fans. “Chapter 2” may not be as good as the first “John Wick”, but it’s still a wildly fun ride.

9. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Some people hate how the latest “Star Wars” flick discarded things that were set up in previous movies and how it handled the characters, but those were two reasons why I loved “The Last Jedi”. It’s far from flawless, but it changed things up and opened up exciting new possibilities for the “Star Wars” universe.

8. “Colossal”

This movie was NOT what I was expecting. I was expecting a silly comedy about a woman who controls a giant monster. What I got was a surprising character study about the damage human beings can do to one another. It was a definite curveball, but it turned out far better than I was expecting.

7. “Gifted”

<

I like Chris Evans as an actor. I love his take on Captain America. But “Gifted” is by far the best performance I’ve ever seen Evans give. Throw in some touching moments, a few laughs, and some lovely comments about what “family” really means, and you’ve got a fantastic little movie that deserves to be seen by more people.

6. “Logan Lucky”

Steven Soderbergh’s return to feature filmmaking is a fleet, funny little heist movie full of laughs and killer acting from Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig. This movie didn’t exactly blow up at the box office, but it’s well worth spending the time to watch. It’s a clever, funny movie with a surprising amount of heart.

5. “Blade Runner 2049”

A gorgeously-shot, visually arresting work of cinema, “2049” continues to explore themes that were so integral to the original “Blade Runner” and adds a dollop of commentary on memory and love. A worthy successor to the classic 1982 original, “2049” is deep, thought-provoking and beautiful.

4. “Coco”

The most emotionally moving film I saw this year was “Coco”. It is a breathtakingly-rendered visual feast (as Pixar movies usually are) and chock full of great music. I’m a sucker for movies about likable characters chasing after their dreams of playing music. or other artistic pursuits. But, what makes “Coco” so powerful is its themes about the connection between ourselves and our loved ones who have passed on.

3. “Brigsby Bear”

A quirky, delightful little movie, “Brigsby Bear” is all about finding your niche. The story covers a young man trying to make a movie to complete the story of his favorite TV series. However, the movie is really about being yourself, finding purpose and supporting your loved ones. It’s funny, heartfelt and will leave you with a smile on your face.

2. “Logan”

Usually, movies about aging are concerned with rediscovering youth or passing on wisdom to new younger generations. “Logan” actually tackles the tough subject of how aging erodes one’s faculties. That makes it an unusually brave movie. On top of that, it finally showcases Wolverine’s berserker raging in the kind of bloody glory that fans have been waiting for the better part of two decades to see.

1. “Baby Driver”

“Baby Driver” was, by far, the coolest movie of the year. It’s the best-edited movie of the year. It’s full of entertaining characters, kinetic chase scenes, and charismatic performances. But, “Baby Driver” is my favorite movie of 2017 because of how it digs into the way your favorite music weaves its way into the fabric of your life. Of course, “Baby Driver” explores this link is an over-the-top fashion, but if you love music, you’ll be able to relate. And my favorite movies are always movies I can relate to.

So, that’s it. My favorite movies of 2017. What’s on your list? Let’s start a conversation!