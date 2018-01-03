3 candidates nominated to fill Madison County commissioner seat

REXBURG — The Madison County Republican Central Committee has nominated three candidates to fill the seat formerly held by County Commissioner Kimber Ricks. After serving as a commissioner for more than ten years, Ricks resigned earlier this month for personal and health reasons.

Six candidates were considered for the seat, according to Madison County Republican Central Committee Chairman Doug Ricks.

“We allowed all candidates four minutes to address our committee and another four minutes to answer questions,” Doug Ricks told EastIdahoNews.com in an email. “Although we could only send three names to the governor, I thought all candidates had good qualities to offer.”

The nominees include Brent Mendenhall, Cole Baldwin and Matthew R. Miles. Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter will decide who fills the vacancy.

The appointed commissioner will complete the remainder of Kimber Ricks’ two-year term, which concludes at the end of this year.

“Kimber is a great man and has performed his commissioner duties well for Madison County,” Doug Ricks says. “When the governor appoints the new commissioner, he will have large shoes to fill.”